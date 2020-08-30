1/1
Michelle Yvette Larson
1959 - 2020
Lubbock- Michelle Yvette (Bennett) Larsen, age 61, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas after a short illness.

Michelle was born March 2, 1959 in Anchorage, Alaska to Ervin Bennett and Florence Bennett Hall. Michelle and Nicholas were married on August 31, 2020. She considered Lubbock as her hometown and remained from 1972 until 1985. She then moved from Lubbock and returned in 1999 until her passing. Other places Michelle lived included Fort Worth, Texas, Abilene, Texas, Bremerton Washington, and Anchorage Alaska.

Michelle was a graduate of Lubbock Christian High School in the class of 1975, Lubbock Christian University in the class of 1980, where she pursued double majors in History and Secondary Education. She went on to attend Texas Tech University School of Law in the class of 1984. She was later admitted to the Texas Bar Association in November 1985. She was a member in good standing of the Texas Bar Association and the Texas Tech School of Law Alumni Association

Michelle was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ from the 1970's until her passing. Her hobbies included Reading, especially the National Geographic Magazines AND Romance Novels. She also enjoyed light gardening, and attending to her plants, especially Roses.

Michelle was a very loving wife, and companion, good neighbor. She was one who would go out of her way to help someone in need. She will be greatly missed by all who know her and especially, by her loving husband, Nick.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother Florence Bennett Hall of Anchorage Alaska.

She is survived by her husband of almost twenty years, Nicholas Larsen, her sister; Monique Billings, both of Lubbock, Her brother-in-law; Lars Larsen of Waterloo, New York, Her sister-in-law and husband; Ginger and Herb Ayres of Brooklyn Park Minnesota, one nephew and niece, many Aunts and cousins, across the country.

Donations can be made to the following: Lubbock Christian University, Texas Tech University School of Law, Goodwill Industries of Lubbock, The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center and the Lubbock Public Libraries.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park located at 5740 W. 19th Street. A private viewing, at the family's request has already taken place.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
