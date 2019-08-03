|
Lubbock, Texas- Mickey Dot Hammonds, age 76, passed into glory Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Floydada. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Mickey Dot was born April 12, 1943 to CT and Ila Price Hammonds in Lubbock, Texas. He grew up in Floydada and graduated from Floydada High School. He then attended Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor's Degree. As a proud Texas Tech alumni, he was a member of the Red Raider Club . He loved the Red Raiders. In 1968, Mickey Dot started farming on his own and it became his life-long passion. On April 19, 2003, he married his true love, Becky Brown. He was a very active long-time farmer in and around Floydada. Mickey was also very active in the organizations in Floyd County. Over his years, Mickey Dot served as a member of the Floyd County Farm Bureau and the Floydada Rotary Club. One of his greatest joys was sharing the bountiful harvests from his summer and fall gardens. He was also a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Floydada. Mickey Dot was preceded in death by Jimmy Hammonds; his parents, CT and Ila Hammonds; Linda Matthews and Clara Harris. Mickey is survived by his loving wife, Becky; his daughter, Amy Ross and husband Philip; his son, Corey Brown; two grandsons, Matthew Ross and Nathan Ross and his wife Emily; his siblings, Roy Nell McCown and her husband Tom, Joyce Clemmons and Mike Hammonds and his wife Peggy Clair; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his honor to the Floyd County Museum or a . Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019