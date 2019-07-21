Wolfforth- Mickey Frank Coleman took his last Earthly breath and his first Heavenly breath on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 78 years at 10:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Mickey's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Mickey was born on September 7, 1940 to A.R. and Era (Faust) Coleman in Levelland, TX. He married the love of his life, Judy Kay Holloman, on June 5, 1958. Mickey and Judy then moved to New York at age 17, where he was stationed in the US Navy. He joined the US Navy to see the world and always told us he didn't realize that it would be through a port hole. Mickey loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, camping and water skiing. He shared his passion with his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a teacher and mentor to many young girls whom he coached in softball. Among his proudest achievements were multiple state tournament appearances with the players of Fields & Company. He served in the manufacturing industry before moving into agricultural sales, and retired from agricultural sales in 2008.



Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Jasper and husband, Ronnie of Wolfforth; grandchildren, Maigan Bruton and husband, Branden of Lubbock; and Matthew Phillips of Ft. Worth; great-grandchildren, Mickey Porter Bumpas, and Carter Akins; brothers, Ronald Coleman of Morton, and Bill Coleman and wife, Tammy of Plainview; and sister, Donna Coleman of Broken Bow, OK.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Kay Coleman; sons, Marvin Albert Coleman, and Michael Lee Coleman; and brother, Richard Coleman.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Mickey Coleman would appreciate contributions to be given to Kindred Hospice, 3223 South Loop 289, Lubbock, Tx. 79423 or the at , in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019