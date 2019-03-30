Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Miguel "Mike" Rocha Jr.

Lubbock- Mike J. Rocha, 59 of New Deal, peacefully took his last breath at home on March 26, 2019. He was born August 5, 1959 to Miguel and Delores Rocha. He was a jack of all trades and a cowboy at heart. His kindness to all and love for animals was a tribute to his love and the legacy he left. His inspiring presence will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, Idalou. Those left to cherish his memories are brother Domingo (Chavela) and sisters Susie Valenciano, Carmen Castillo(Alex) and Angelita DeLaTorre(Rick), caring friend Jelaine Kubica, son Chance (Hannah), step daughter Shawndi Weston(Chris) and grandchildren Khonor, Layken, Khope, Kholyns, Cru and many other family and friends. Mike joins his parents and brothers Gilbert (Aurora), Fernando and four legged companion Blanca. Breathing Easy!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
