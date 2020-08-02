Lubbock- Miguel Salazar, 62, was called to heaven on July 22, 2020.
Miguel was born and raised in Lubbock. He was a Lubbock High School Westerner. He always had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him smile. That brought him the greatest pleasure. We love you son and brother.
Miguel is survived by parents Martin and Andrea Salazar; brothers Martin Jr. and spouse Armilda Salazar, Nicholas Salazar, Rene and spouse Lilia Salazar; sisters Linda Collins and spouse Michael Collins, and Ida Salazar; and several nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.