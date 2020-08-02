Lubbock- Miguel Salazar, 62, was called to heaven on July 22, 2020.Miguel was born and raised in Lubbock. He was a Lubbock High School Westerner. He always had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him smile. That brought him the greatest pleasure. We love you son and brother.Miguel is survived by parents Martin and Andrea Salazar; brothers Martin Jr. and spouse Armilda Salazar, Nicholas Salazar, Rene and spouse Lilia Salazar; sisters Linda Collins and spouse Michael Collins, and Ida Salazar; and several nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.