Lubbock- Miguel Salazar, 62, was called to heaven on July 22, 2020.

Miguel was born and raised in Lubbock. He was a Lubbock High School Westerner. He always had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him smile. That brought him the greatest pleasure. We love you son and brother.

Miguel is survived by parents Martin and Andrea Salazar; brothers Martin Jr. and spouse Armilda Salazar, Nicholas Salazar, Rene and spouse Lilia Salazar; sisters Linda Collins and spouse Michael Collins, and Ida Salazar; and several nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
