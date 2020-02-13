Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Cathedral
Lubbock, TX
Mike Buxkemper


1950 - 2020
Mike Buxkemper Obituary
Lubbock- Mike Buxkemper, 69, of Lubbock, passed away February 10, 2020.

Visitation and rosary will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, February 13 at Englunds Chapel in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM Friday, February 14 at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock. Private interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.

Mike was born September 18, 1950 in Slaton to Leroy and Ludwina Buxkemper. He attended St. Joseph School, Christ the King and graduated from Slaton High School in 1968. Mike graduated from Texas Tech University in 1972 with a degree in Industrial Management. After graduation he went to work for Gifford Hill in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. He married Vicki Hill on November 24, 1972. Mike worked for several irrigation companies before opening Watermaster Irrigation in 1985 with Louis Warren. Well known in the irrigation industry, he served on numerous boards and assisted with many philanthropic projects as well as being a mentor to many. He retired in 2017.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, returning to the mountains of Colorado, photography, working in the yard and tinkering in his workshop.

He is preceded in death by his father and a grandson.

Mike is survived by his wife; daughter, Mindy Holloway and husband, Bret of Shallowater; sons, Greg Buxkemper and wife, Natalie of Lubbock and Lance Buxkemper and wife, Michelle of Dallas; mother, Ludwina Buxkemper of Slaton; sister, Janice Gilmore of Lubbock; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the South Plains Irrigation Association Endowed Scholarship at Texas Tech University or South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
