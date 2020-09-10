Lubbock- Mike Lopez, of Lubbock, passed away September 8, 2020 at the age of 54 after a two year fight with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born to Lupe and Alfonso Lopez on November 22, 1965. Viewing will be come and go from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Sanders Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.Working with his father and brothers, Mike made his living as the "Tile King." He was extremely skilled with a water-saw and had a passion for a clean grout line. Mike enjoyed every moment of his life. He knew the importance of combining hard work during the week with playing on weekends- from Saturdays at the flea market, Sundays boating and fishing wherever you could find water, or simply at home with his family tinkering on projects in the garage.Mike's daughter, Julia, is his greatest joy. He knows how smart and talented she is, and looks forward to watching her future successes. He also wanted everyone to know how much he loves his wife, Amy. He knows she'll be strong and he wants to assure her that he'll be there to support her in the years to come.Mike is joining his father and his nephew, "Little" Michael, as well as his Chihuahua, Chiclet. He leaves behind his wife and daughter, his mother, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a fund set up for Julia Lopez at City Bank.