Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Mildred Ann "Carter" Smith 88, of Olton died July 11, 2020. Services will be 10:00 am on July 15, 2020 at Main Street Church of Christ in Olton. Ramage Funeral Directors



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store