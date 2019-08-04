|
Lubbock- Mildred "Mid" Clair Farmer Pillans, 91, of Eula, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Lubbock, after a weekend surrounded by family.
Mid was preceded in death by her husband, Benja Pillans; son, Reggie Pillans; parents, Elmyra and Lester Farmer; and four siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Denese (and Eddie) Thetford, of Lubbock; two siblings; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to:
Buckner Children and Family Services
129 Brentwood Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416
The family of Mildred wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Fountain Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, and all who assisted with Mid's care and services.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019