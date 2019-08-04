Home

Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Eula Cemetery
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Broadview Baptist Church
2500 S 27th St
Abilene, TX
Mildred "Mid" Pillans


1928 - 2019
Mildred "Mid" Pillans Obituary
Lubbock- Mildred "Mid" Clair Farmer Pillans, 91, of Eula, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Lubbock, after a weekend surrounded by family.

Mid was preceded in death by her husband, Benja Pillans; son, Reggie Pillans; parents, Elmyra and Lester Farmer; and four siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Denese (and Eddie) Thetford, of Lubbock; two siblings; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to:

Buckner Children and Family Services

129 Brentwood Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416

The family of Mildred wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Fountain Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, and all who assisted with Mid's care and services.

Condolences may be submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
