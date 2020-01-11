|
|
Lubbock- Milton Derryl Greenlee of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born March 26, 1947 in Lamesa to the late Milton Earl and Alice (Lord) Greenlee. He married Nancy Lyckman on April 3, 1971. Derryl graduated from O'Donnell High School and South Plains College with an Associate of Arts degree in Zoology. He served in the United States Army. Derryl was a farmer for many years in the O'Donnell area. He loved to study the Bible and attend church at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock where he was a member. Derryl enjoyed playing cards and dominoes as well as being outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jacinda Hansen and husband, Tim and Mike Greenlee and wife, D'Ann all of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Chase Stenholm, Gunnar Walraven, and Kaylee and Anndee Greenlee; niece, Renee Ford and two nephews, Kenneth and Paul Spraberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy, and a sister, Shirley Laphaine Smith.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-6 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock with family receiving friends from 4:00-6:00 PM. Services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Southcrest Baptist Church with interment to follow at 2:00 PM at the O'Donnell Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas 79423 or Beyond Faith Hospice, 4511 University, Suite B, Lubbock, Texas 79413.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020