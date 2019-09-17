|
Lubbock- Dr. Milton "Mac" Rowley passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, with his family in attendance. Dr. Rowley developed an acute respiratory illness and had a history of chronic congestive heart failure. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A mass to celebrate his life of 79 years, is scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and stories (even the inappropriate) and view Dr. Milton "Mac" Rowley's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Mac was born on November 21, 1939, to Richard "Dick" and Bertha Rowley in Clovis, New Mexico. He grew up the second of four boys, and the Rowley brothers were very well known in Clovis for their accomplishments and antics. Mac is survived by all 3 of his brothers, who continue to live in Clovis. Richard F. Rowley II, an attorney, Nicholas J. Rowley, a physician, and Michael A Rowley, also a physician. Mac graduated from Clovis High School in 1957, but when he expressed an interest in medicine, he was told he probably would not have the grades for it.
Someone recommended he look at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He did, and that is when he began to excel academically. He met Ann Patrice Burke in the fall of 1959 and married August 10, 1963, at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Chicago, Illinois. Mac was accepted to Creighton's Medical School after three years of undergraduate study and graduated in 1964, ranked first in his class. During his 5-year general surgery residency, Mac and Ann had three children (Jane, Mike, and Susan) in 4 years, so life was pretty busy. When he completed his general surgery residency he joined the United States Air Force. He was a Major and General Surgeon in Misawa, Japan for three years. During his surgical training he realized that Plastic Surgery was his true calling and after the military, he was accepted to the prestigious New York University's Institute for Reconstructive Plastic Surgery for a further two years of Plastic Surgery training which he completed in 1974.
When it came time to enter into practice, he wanted to get as close to home as he could. So he started his career in Lubbock, TX, in July of 1974. He practiced for over 40 years until the fall of 2015. During his career, he founded the Cleft lip and Palate clinic at the Texas Tech School of Medicine, served as Chief of Surgery at Methodist Hospital and President of the Lubbock, Crosby, Garza county medical society. He won the Hippocratic Oath award, and as a clinical faculty member in the Texas Tech department of surgery, he has educated many students and residents. He was a gifted surgeon and an excellent teacher who impacted thousands of lives.
Mac was also an excellent photographer, and really it was not just a hobby; it was a huge part of his life. His love for photography began before the age of ten. He worked at a camera shop in Clovis and spent all his extra money on photography equipment. His darkroom in high school was above the garage and also functioned as a microbrewery and ID lab. Every home he lived in had a darkroom even if just a closet in a two-bedroom apartment in NYC or most of the laundry room in Lubbock. He attended numerous photo workshops including one with the legendary Ansel Adams. He won numerous awards and printed black and white, color, large format, and digital photos. Photography naturally led to extensive travel. Whether with his wife, or one of his many photo buddies including Mike Dunn and Bill Wright, he traveled to all seven continents and numerous countries. It was not unusual for Mac to pull over on a road trip, haul all his photo equipment out of the car and spend what seemed like an eternity taking a photo because the light was just right.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Burke Rowley; their children, Jane Rowley, and husband, Randy Kinnison; Mike Rowley and wife, Carolyn; Susan Rowley and husband, Tom Slowik; grandchildren, Annie, Katie, and Ellie Kinnison; Meg and John Rowley; and Matt Slowik.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Dick" and Bertha Rowley.
The family would like to thank his caregivers over the past couple years; Ashley, Hayes, Laura, Madison, and Sandy for their help and excellent care of Mac.
The family of Dr. Milton "Mac" Rowley chose the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for dedications in his memory. Please visit www.lepaa.org to contribute.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019