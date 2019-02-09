Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
For more information about
Minnie Rhyne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
More Obituaries for Minnie Rhyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie M. (Monroe) Rhyne


1925 - 2019
Minnie M. (Monroe) Rhyne Obituary
Lubbock- Celebration of life service for Minnie M. Rhyne 93, of Lubbock will be held at 10 AM, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Adam Pardue officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 PM Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Minnie passed from this life Tue, Feb. 5, 2019. She was born in Childress, County, Texas to Cecil and Lela Monroe. She married Bob J. Rhyne Sept 1, 1949. Minnie received her bachelor's degree in education from Hardin-Simmons University and began her career teaching high school English and coaching basketball at Morton and later retiring from Frenship High School in 1968. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and a daughter, Karen Rhyne Hays. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Craig D. Rhyne M.D. and wife Mary Jo; grandchildren, Heath Harkins, Julie Cunningham, Connor Rhyne and Collin Rhyne; and a brother Merle Monroe and wife, Mona. rangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
