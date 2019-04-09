|
Lubbock- Miriam Jones of Lubbock died peacefully at home at the age of 94 surrounded by friends and family. She was born on December 21, 1924 in Jennings, Louisiana to Bessie Mae Brigance and Gussie Eugene Lehmann. Having spent most of her childhood in Kerrville, Texas she graduated from Tivy High School and was voted most beautiful in her graduating class. One of her fondest memories was sailing abroad with friends after World War II and touring Europe. Upon returning home, she met and married Charles Bell Jones III on August 8, 1950. After he finished Law School at the University of Texas, they settled in Lubbock where they raised 4 children, Mike, Jeff, Leslie and Mitchell. Miriam loved to read and considered it her continuing education. She also enjoyed travel, an attribute she got from her Mother, and always looked forward to her next adventure. She was a great cook and she and Charlie enjoyed planning dinner parties and entertaining friends and family. As well, her weekly mahjong game with her friends was something she always looked forward to. Once the kids were older she took to raising orchids and when the nest became empty, she started volunteering at the Lubbock Lake Site enjoying her new found love for archaeology. When she uncovered an important arrowhead point she was thrilled beyond belief. She also owned and ran an antique store with her good friend Ann Horkey and traveled across the country with her sister to discover her heritage and became a member of the DRT and the DAR. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her Grandson, Robert Morgan Jones; and her dear sister, Marijo Lehmann. She is survived by her children: Dr. Mike Jones and his wife, Betty of San Angelo, Texas; Jeff Jones and his wife Leigh of Lubbock, Texas; Leslie Jones Shindler and her husband Jim of Westlake, Texas; and Mitchell Jones and his wife Lisa of Lubbock, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Lehmann and his wife Ruth of Kerrville, Texas; Charlie's brother Frank Jones and his wife Sharon; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa, Irma and Toni for their care and companionship and Hospice of Lubbock for their comfort. We will be celebrating Miriam's life with a reception at Lubbock Country Club, Friday, April 12, from 4pm-6pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019