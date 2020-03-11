|
Littlefield- Missy Hobbs, 57, of Littlefield, went to be with Jesus Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home. She was born July 30, 1962 in Hereford, Texas to Harlon and Pat (Everett) Voyles.
Missy graduated from Tascosa High School in Amarillo with the Class of 1980. She then went to the University of Texas and later West Texas State for Nursing School where she was the President of her Class. It was there that she met her love, Ricky Hobbs, and the two were married June 18, 1988 in Amarillo. The couple lived briefly in Littlefield, until they moved in 1990, but returned in 1999. Missy worked as the Special Cooperative nurse for several area schools and was the school nurse for Littlefield Jr High and Littlefield High School, until her retirement in 2019. During her time as a school nurse, she developed countless relationships with the students, and many thought of her as a "second mom". Missy had a special calling and was able to share the love of God through her ministry of nursing. She was a positive role model who had a heart of gold, and truly enjoyed helping others. Missy held unquestionable loyalty for her family, coworkers, and friends. She was the glue for her family, and to Missy, family came first. She enjoyed taking their annual trips to Colorado, riding around in the golf cart, cooking out, and hanging out in the backyard. She also liked watching movies, was an avid football and basketball fan, but she especially loved baseball. She was also a woman of Faith and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Littlefield. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the Covenant Palliative Care Unit and to South Plains Rehab for the compassionate care she received while there.
Missy is survived by her husband Ricky Hobbs of Littlefield; a daughter, Sarah Blakely and husband Justin of Wolfforth; son, Nathan Hobbs of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; mother, Pat Voyles of Littlefield; brother, Matt Voyles of Amarillo; mother-in-law, Evelyn Hobbs of Idalou; brother-in-law, Gary Hobbs of Lubbock; sister-in-laws, Cindy Davis of Lubbock and Kristy Speck of Idalou; and several nieces and nephews. Waiting for her in Heaven was her father Harlon Voyles; and father-in-law, Alton Hobbs.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Littlefield with Rev. Danny Sanders officiating. Interment will be held at Wilson Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Wells, Bryan Huseman, Ronnie Martin, Renee Martin, Tim Travis, and Todd Terbush. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Littlefield Student Council Make a Wish Foundation, 1100 W Waylon Jennings Blvd., Littlefield, TX 79339 attn: Ann Ray; the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020