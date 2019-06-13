Amarillo- Mitchell Todd James went to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday, June 8, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 50 years at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers followed by a reception. A tribute of Mitch's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Mitch was born September 7, 1968 in Richland Hills, Texas, to parents LaRue Turner James and Geary Thomas James. He lived in North Richland Hills until he was ten. He and his family then moved to Altus, OK where he graduated from Altus High in1987. He then went on to receive a B.S. from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK. After graduation, he worked for USDA as a warehouse examiner and worked there until his death. With this job he lived in Holyoke, CO, and finally Amarillo.



In Altus, he often worked for his dad in the grain elevator business. His greatest past time love was working with horses. He and his dad enjoyed going to many team roping events around the Altus area. They were also involved in bringing PRCA Rodeo to Altus. He enjoyed meeting and working with the cowboys.



In later years he became involved with the family farm as his dad's health waned. He helped his mother with the farm.



He is preceded in death by his father, Geary Thomas James; grandparents, Mary Walker Turner and Charlie Turner and Faye Rich James and Elmer James.



He is survived by his mother, La Rue James; sister, Susan Fife and her husband, Stewart; nephews Noah, and Jeremy and his wife, Rebekah, nieces Aubrey and Vicky Fife; and two great nieces, Addelynn and Annabelle Conlee. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019