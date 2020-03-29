|
Floydada- Mitch Ross, age 54, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Dougherty Cemetery. An open visitation will be 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. In order to maintain a safe come and go visitation, we ask to limit groups to 10 or less at a time. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Mitch was born November 11, 1965 to Bob and Glenna Ross in Crosbyton. He attended schools in Dougherty and Floydada and Texas Tech University. Mitch was a farmer, rancher and trucker until his health failed five years ago.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Ross.
Mitch is survived by his two daughters; Kelsey Ross and Shani Jordan and husband Taylor, his mother; Glenna Ross, a brother; Tom Ross and wife Lori, three granddaughters, Presley Stegall, Hadley Jordan and Leighton Jordon, Tinley Jo Jordan to be here May 1st, nephews, Taylor Ross and Tucker Ross and many cousins and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020