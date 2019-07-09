|
|
Lubbock- On Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by her children, Mona Lee Guthrie Kirk went to Heaven to be reunited with her beloved husband of 56 years, Clyde Brooks Kirk. Mona was born on January 13, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas to Edgar Anderson Guthrie and Virgie Faye Moores Guthrie. Mona married Clyde Brooks Kirk on June 3, 1954 in Wolfforth, Texas. She was a fulltime mother and housewife for over 30 years. After raising her family, she went back to school and became a Home Health Aide. She spent the next 15 years caring for the elderly. Mona was a member and served as president for The Lubbock Women's Club. Mona was also a member of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority since 2001. Mona loved to create beautiful things. She was an excellent cook, canner and baker. Mona would sew dresses, outfits and costumes for her daughters and granddaughters. Mona loved scrapbooking, ensuring that every family event or occasion was commemorated by a scrapbook. Mona was also an avid reader and encouraged her love of reading with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mona was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Brooks Kirk; mother, Virgie Hale; father Edgar Guthrie, Sr.; brothers, Charles Gillit and Rodney Gillit; and sister, Velda Wright. Mona is survived by her four children; daughter, Kerry Lee Ritter and husband Donny; son, Brooks Baron Kirk, I and wife Julie; son, Dennis Kevin Kirk and wife Nannette; and daughter, Kristie Ann Young and husband Randy. Twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 am, Wed. July 10, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019