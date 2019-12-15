|
|
Fort Worth- Mona Tull Ball, 92, died on December 7, 2016.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the John Hugh Tull Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Texas Tech University, Box 41160, Lubbock, TX 79409-1160, http://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000379. Please make checks payable to:TTU / CCRC and include in the memo line: John Hugh Tull, Jr. Memorial Endowment. For assistance, email at ann.m.ca[email protected]
Mona Merial McCandless Tull Ball was born in Merkel, TX on February 22, 1927. She was the daughter of Harrison LaFayette McCandless and Lois Christopher McCandless. Mona graduated from Plainview High School in Plainview, TX in 1943. She attended Colorado Women's College and Texas Tech University where she joined and was a lifetime member of Delta Delta Delta. Mona married John Hugh Tull on April 7, 1946, who preceded her in death June 29, 1995. Mona married Frank Robert Ball Jr. of Naples, FL on February 28, 2006. He preceded her in death July 29, 2017.
Mona lived in Lubbock from 1958 until 1992, where she was an active member of St. Paul's-on-the-Plains Episcopal Church and she served as chair of the Alter Guild and Thrift Shop. She was also an active member of the Junior League of Lubbock, and later of Fort Worth. Mona moved to Fort Worth in 1992 and became an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church working on the Altar Flower Guild. She was a member of the Lecture Foundation and River Crest Country Club.
Mona was preceded in death by husband, John Hugh Tull, her son, John Hugh Tull Jr., and husband, Frank Robert Ball.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara McCandless McColm; son, Christopher M. "Mac" Tull and wife, Connie, daughter, Janie Tull Watson and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Trey Tull and wife, Leah, Liza Tull Baker and husband, Brandon, Meriwether Tull Evans and husband, Will, Christopher Tull, Jr., Katy Jane Tull, Nora Jane Watson and husband, Kyle Hamilton, Harrison Watson and Malika Watson; great grandchildren include Ellie, Claire, Luke and William Tull; Graham, Clark and Matthew Baker; Andy and Margo Evans.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019