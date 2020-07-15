San Antonio formerly of Lubbock- 52 passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Private Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Monique was born March 30, 1968, to George Hill Jr. and Annette Taylor in San Francisco California. She graduated from Estacado High School. Monique went on to receive a Bachelors's degree eventually earning a Master's in Clinical Research. Monique was an innovative and charismatic entrepreneur who was recognized and widely respected domestically and internationally by the research community who sought her out for leadership ability. Monique leaves to mourn her husband, Donny; brothers, George Hill III, and Michael Hill; sisters, Jamillah Hill, Shanon Hill, and Kisha Hill; stepmother, Betty Nance; uncle Carlton Taylor; aunt, Carita Herring; special cousins, Aurelia McClain, Tina, and Marcia Taylor, Marie Herring, a host of other relatives and friends,