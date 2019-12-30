|
|
Lubbock- Monique Terri Vivieros passed away on December 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. We will celebrate her life of 37 years at Church of the Blessed International. The viewing will be at 10 am, and the celebration of life at 1 pm on December 31, 2019. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin MortuaryMonique was born on September 30, 1982, to Joyce Thomas in Lubbock, TX. Monique married Calvin Vivieros the love of her life on December, 16, 2009 in Lubbock, Texas. Monique graduated from Lubbock High School in 2000. She worked for Covenant Medical Group for 9 years where she worked as a Medical Assistant. Monique was attending South Plains College in the nursing program. She is survived by her husband Calvin Vivieros of 10 years, daughter Monica Vivieros, two sons Angel Vivieros and Aydin Vivieros. Mother Joyce Thomas, and Foster Mother Jennifer Winget. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Opal Faye. A heartfelt thank you to every caregiver that touched her life over the past 2 years. We are heartbroken and already miss her so much but we can only imagine the joyous reunion she had with all her loved ones in heaven.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019