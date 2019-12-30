Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Blessed International
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Blessed International
Resources
More Obituaries for Monique Vivieros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monique Terri Vivieros


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monique Terri Vivieros Obituary
Lubbock- Monique Terri Vivieros passed away on December 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. We will celebrate her life of 37 years at Church of the Blessed International. The viewing will be at 10 am, and the celebration of life at 1 pm on December 31, 2019. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin MortuaryMonique was born on September 30, 1982, to Joyce Thomas in Lubbock, TX. Monique married Calvin Vivieros the love of her life on December, 16, 2009 in Lubbock, Texas. Monique graduated from Lubbock High School in 2000. She worked for Covenant Medical Group for 9 years where she worked as a Medical Assistant. Monique was attending South Plains College in the nursing program. She is survived by her husband Calvin Vivieros of 10 years, daughter Monica Vivieros, two sons Angel Vivieros and Aydin Vivieros. Mother Joyce Thomas, and Foster Mother Jennifer Winget. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Opal Faye. A heartfelt thank you to every caregiver that touched her life over the past 2 years. We are heartbroken and already miss her so much but we can only imagine the joyous reunion she had with all her loved ones in heaven.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -