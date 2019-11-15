|
Lubbock- Monte Carl Holmes passed away in the early hours of November 7, 2019 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky; sister, Terri and her family; son, Matthew and his wife Annie and their daughters, Gwen and Ava; son, Jeremy and his wife Addison and their son Hudson; and daughter, Whitney Dometrius and her husband Alex and their daughters, Eisley and Emersyn. Monte graduated from Lubbock Christian High School and attended Texas Tech University where he studied building sciences and remained an avid Texas Tech sports fan. Monte had a distinguished career as a custom home builder and remodeler for 44 years. When he was not busy building, Monte loved to restore classic cars and trucks. Monte knew no strangers and could spend hours talking with anyone over just about anything - especially cars. Monte was a loving husband, father and "papa" and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. The family will be holding a memorial ceremony at Broadway Church of Christ Saturday, November 16th, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to at .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019