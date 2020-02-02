|
|
|
Lubbock- Monte Mark Mitchell, 65 of Lubbock, Texas walked into Heaven January 18th, 2020 after a courageous battle with MS. He was born February 2nd, 1954.
Over the years Monte became a professional golden retriever breeder. His customers were always impressed with his care and knowledge of goldens. He was always proud of the fact that previous owners often called him commenting how much they loved their golden. He will always be remembered as a gentle, kind and caring person with a positive demeanor and doing what he loved, breeding goldens.
Survivors include his brothers: Jerry Mitchell and son Perry, Jess Mitchell, Louis Mitchell and wife, Julie, and their children Taylor and Ashley, his sister, Lana Mitchell Cantrell and husband, Tommy and their sons, Tom Cantrell and Lance Cantrell and wife, Audra, and their children, Lorelei and Lincoln Cantrell.
Services for Monte were held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Lubbock, Texas.
The family request donations be made to the MS Society or to the .
Walk free, Monte.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020