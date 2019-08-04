|
Lubbock- Monya Linnie Hauk Owens passed away on July 30, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 82 years at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Christian Church in Lubbock. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Monya's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Monya was born on January 30, 1937, to Elton and Tom Alta Dixon Hauk in Lubbock, Texas. Monya graduated from Littlefield High School in 1955 and from Stephens College in 1958. She married Joe Paul Owens on August 15, 1959.
Monya and her family moved to Burnet Texas in 1968. Monya worked as an accounting clerk in the Treasury Department for the City of Austin for 17 years and also served as a circulation clerk at the Marble Falls Branch of the Burnet County Library for 15 years. She enjoyed playing card games and was always quick with a joke. She particularly loved her grandchildren, spending time with her them and supporting them in all of their activities. Above all else, Monya ensured they had laughter in their world.
Survivors include her daughter, Linnie Owens Greenlees, and her husband, Sam; her beloved grandchildren Haley Rivera, and husband, Edsel; Tess Greenlees, and Campbell Greenlees.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Tom Alta Hauk; husband, Joe Paul Owens; and son, Sam Elton Owens.
Monya's family would appreciate contributions made in her memory to be given to America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 or https://wish.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019