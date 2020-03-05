|
LUBBOCK- Morgan Ryan Duncan, 24, of Lubbock went to join his sister, Miranda Duncan, and his grandpa, Robert Wossum, on February 29, 2020. Morgan was born September 19, 1995 in Lubbock to Melissa and Scott Duncan. Morgan attended Brown Elementary, Dunbar Science Academy, Hutchinson Middle School, and Lubbock High School. He graduated as Salutatorian from Richard Milburn Academy in December of 2013. He was involved in orchestra and played baseball. He attended South Plains College and was making plans to return to school to earn his degree and eventually to join the military. Morgan was employed by Gailey Fire Protection as an installer of fire sprinkler systems and was also a mechanic for Lime.
Morgan's infectious smile and deep dimples were inherited by his daughter, Luna. He was a devoted father and big brother and spent many days playing in the floor and watching Frozen over and over. He loved playing guitar and video games and watching the Houston Texans, with the exception of the day Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs knocked the Texans out of the playoffs. Morgan donated his organs and gave the ultimate gift of life to four recipients. His heart was recovered for a 57-year-old female who waited 182 days for her gift. A 27 year-old-female who had been waiting for 694 days received his liver and right kidney. His pancreas was donated to a 50-year-old female who spent 342 days on the waiting list. His left kidney was recovered for a 17 year-old-female who waited 685 days for a miracle.
Morgan is survived by his girlfriend, Iliana Pecina, and their daughter Luna; his mother Melissa Sharp and brother Mason; his father Scott Duncan; his paternal grandmother, Suzanne Witcher; his paternal grandfather Robert Duncan and his wife Kathy, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be from 6-8:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Funeral services for Morgan will be at First Church of the Nazarene at 10:00 am on March 6, 2020 with interment following at City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family would like to thank the first responders for their quick action and the compassionate staff at UMC and Life Gift for their care. Morgan will live on through others.
