Lubbock- Moses A. Belgara, 38 of Lubbock passed away Saturday, April 6 ,2019. He was born January 16, 1981 to Marcus and Rafaela Yolanda (Oyervidez) Belgara in Lubbock. Moses graduated from Monterey High School in 1999. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marines. After being honorably discharged he worked as a customer service representative for AT&T. Moses was a member of AT&T Veterans Group.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; brother, Marcus Belgara, Jr. and wife Alayna; stepdaughters, Unique Vasquez, Mariyah Vasquez; and grandmother, Rufina Oyervidez; nephews, Marcus Belgara III, Justin Belgara and Seth Belgara; nieces, Lena Belgara (Nicholas Barerra) and Dominque Belgara and great nephew Sebastian Barerra whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rafael and Natividad Belgara, and Fidencio Oyervidez; and a brother, Gilbert Ovalle.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11,2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019