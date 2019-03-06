|
Hale Center- Services for Munro Merrill Ferris, 69, of Hale Center, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 with Rev Kent Stafford officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, March 6 at Agape Funeral Chapel 6625 19th Street Suite 103, Lubbock TX.
Munro passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born October 30, 1949 in Towanda, PA. Munro served in the US Army in 1970-71. He was a carpenter and a skilled mechanic, a loving family man, and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Munro is survived by his wife, Zada Brown; his sons, Sean Ferris (Dorian), Michael Brown (Monica Mojica), Mark Scholz (Sharicia Williams), Dalton Scholz (Cheyenne) and 2 grandchildren Dalton Scholz Jr. and Madalyn Scholz.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019