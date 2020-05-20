|
Abernathy- Murl May Knight departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Amarillo, TX. She was 92 years of age. She was born, one of triplets (Murl, Pearl, & Burl), on June 21,1927, at Four Mile, OK, outside of Marlow, to Dola Ray and Melissa Abigail (Bell) Lansdon. They moved to Abernathy, TX, in 1943 in a wagon and used a ferry boat to cross the Red River.
She married Jessie Knight Jr. and they made their home in Abernathy. She worked in the cotton business, retiring from Plains Cotton Cooperative Assn. in Lubbock after 29 years of service.
She was strong in her Christian faith and was a founding member of Northside Baptist Church in Abernathy. Our family knew a strong woman with a big heart, especially for her family and many friends. She showed us how to persevere during life's trials with strength, hope, faith, and a smile. She was quoted as saying, "I am the last leaf on the tree." Our God blew the little leaf up to heaven and caught her in His arms.
Murl is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, 3 brothers (J. C. Galloway, Monroe Galloway, and Burl Lansdon), 2 sisters (Lois Fuller and Pearl Payne), and 3 children (Connie Jantz, Wesley Knight, and Boyd Knight). Murl is survived by 2 sons, Johnny Knight and wife Redgie of Amarillo, TX, and Mike Knight and wife Sheryl of Conroe, TX, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Northside Baptist Church in Abernathy. Memorial services will be held at a later time. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020