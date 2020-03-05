Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Murrell Stephens


1943 - 2020
Murrell Stephens Obituary
Lubbock- Our precious Murrell went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm this evening, March 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Murrell Stephens was born on October 5, 1943, to the late John Earl and Effie Irene Lowe Stephens in Tahoka, TX. Murrell married Frances Summers Stephens on June 9, 1962, in Floydada, Texas.

He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 and was stationed in Germany. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1973 and was a loyal and faithful Red Raider. Murrell retired from Aetna Life and Casualty. He was also a member of the Texas Plains Airstream Club for over 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Stephens; brother, J.W. (Betty) Stephens; sister, Wanda Faye Lampp; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as nine siblings.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
