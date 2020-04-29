|
Lubbock- Murry Cicero Mattox, Jr, 76, of Lubbock passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Murry was born November 27, 1943 in Laredo, Texas to Murry and Bessie (Mobley) Mattox, Sr. The family moved to Graham when he was a child where he graduated from Graham High School and went on to attend Texas Tech University. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, as well as dabbling in photography. He worked as a permit agent in the oil field. Murry married Jane Morton on August 29, 1964. He was a member of the Methodist church.
Murry is survived by his children, Jennifer Sheffield and husband Michael of Katy, Craig Mattox of Lubbock, and Jill Mattox Stogner and husband Corey of Frisco, and their mother, Jane of Lubbock; seven grandchildren, Emily and Megan Sheffield, Tyler, Bryan and Jackson Mattox, and Dayton and Jase Stogner; and one great-grandson, Matthew James Mattox.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 with the funeral starting at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. A private burial will take place later that day in Graham.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020