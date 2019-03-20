|
Fort Worth- Myrna Ruth Hudson passed peacefully from this life to her home in heaven on March 17, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX. Born in Lamesa, TX, to E.V. and Ena Rogers, she was raised in Seminole, TX. She met and married her husband of 49 years in Lubbock where she remained until 1997. After his death she moved to Fort Worth to be closer to her children. She was a long time member of Central Baptist Church where she was active in the choir as well as being a church librarian for many years. For twenty years, she was a hairdresser with her own salon in Lubbock. She was an accomplished artist with numerous paintings hanging across the United States, and she shared her talents by teaching painting to many in Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hudson, her parents, three brothers, and one sister.
Myrna leaves two daughters, Donna Shady and husband, Stan, and Gerry Harris and husband, Noel; grandchildren Samantha Denton, Kayce Roth, and husband, Brian, Jamie Bramlett and husband, Doug, and Angie Harris; great grandchildren, Avery Bramlett, Sam Roth, Cole Bramlett, Jack Roth, and Emma Harris; one brother and one sister.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019