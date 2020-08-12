Lubbock- On July 27, 2020, Myrna Sipes passed away at the age of 91.



Myrna was born in Wellington TX on November 14, 1928, the youngest of five children.



Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Curtis, her daughter Marsha, her grandsons Curt, Billy, and Michael Styles.



Myrna is survived by her daughter



Michelle Duke, her ex-son-in-law Steven Duke, her grandson Burt Styles, her granddaughter Lindsey Duke and significant other Dylan Fink, her granddaughter Lesley Cremeans and husband Tony Cremeans, 8 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and a host of friends.



Please join Myrna's family to celebrate the unique lady she was at the Chapel of First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway Ave, Saturday, August 15, 10:30 AM.



In order to celebrate safely, the family requests attendees wear a face covering.



