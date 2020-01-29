Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
House of Prayer
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Myrtia A. (Clay) Carrington


1933 - 2020
Myrtia A. (Clay) Carrington Obituary
Lubbock- 86, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Celebration of Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at House of Prayer. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Myrtia was born February 24, 1933 to Grant and Allean Clay. She worked at Iles Elementary as a cook. She leaves to cherish her memory; her sister, Kate Ethel Dixon; four daughters, Chris Carrington, Patsy Carrington, Brenda Carrington, and Evyonne Carrington; one son, Jerry Carrington; 17 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
