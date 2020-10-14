Lubbock- 78 passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born in Lubbock, TX to Evelyn and Ernest Cook on September 24th, 1942. Myrtle graduated from The Adult Learning Center and begin her career at Covenant Medical Center as an License Vocational Nurse (LVN). She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Steven Finch; god-daughter, Cecilia Rosser; one sister, Gwendolyn Baker; three brothers, Bobby Cook, James Cook, and Larry Cook; a host of other relatives and friends.