1/1
Myrtle Jane "Myrt" Finch
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 78 passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born in Lubbock, TX to Evelyn and Ernest Cook on September 24th, 1942. Myrtle graduated from The Adult Learning Center and begin her career at Covenant Medical Center as an License Vocational Nurse (LVN). She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Steven Finch; god-daughter, Cecilia Rosser; one sister, Gwendolyn Baker; three brothers, Bobby Cook, James Cook, and Larry Cook; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved