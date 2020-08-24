Lubbock- 74 passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Myrtle was born to Lear Clark and Johnnie Mackey on February 28, 1946. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Robert Harrington; a host of other relatives and friends.



