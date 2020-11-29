Lubbock- NAN KELLY WOOLAM was called home to the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. Nan was born on February 26, 1938 in Lubbock to Ernest B. and Naomi Roberts Kelly. She was a 1956 graduate of Lubbock High School where she met Gerald, her lifelong partner. She attended Texas Tech as a voice major. In 1958, she was chosen South Plains Maid of Cotton and participated in the national pageant in Memphis before marrying and moving to Houston in 1959. She is survived by Gerald, her high-school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, her sister Judy Kelly of Lubbock, and her three children: Kelly Woolam Smartt and husband Madison of Plano, Texas; Gerald Woolam Jr. and wife Laurie of Lubbock; and Gregory Woolam of Lubbock; her four grandchildren Emily Woolam and Katherine Woolam Martinez of Lubbock, Hope and Nicholas Smartt of Plano; her two great grandchildren Ellie Grace and Levi James Martinez. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was dearly loved by her family. She also leaves behind many beloved friends whom she cherished. Nan was a faithful and lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock. Among Nan's many gifts were her musical talent, angelic soprano voice, and dancing skills (she and Gerald could cut a rug). While in high school she was a soloist in school and church choirs, in college she went on to study voice and sing with the Tech choir. While living in Rochester, MN during her husband's medical training in the 1960s, Nan sang for audiences small and large with the Gerald's jazz band, the Notochords. There was a bold and brave heart within Nan. At one point she took flying lessons and even soloed before having to take time out for one of her pregnancies. During the 1970s, Nan directed several large-production style shows for Dunlap's and other stores around town. With her statuesque figure, classic beauty, and elegant presence, she was a favorite local fashion model from the time of her youth well into her 70s. She so enjoyed being booked up for the style show season. In the recent two decades, she travelled all over the world with Gerald, but she always preferred to be home. Nan loved her family and friends fiercely and fought hard for them in ways of which they are all aware and will never forget. Those who knew Nan appreciated her beautiful smile, kind and sensitive heart, bright wit. She leaves us with a hole in our hearts. She will be deeply missed as friend, grandmother, mother, aunt, sister, and dance partner. A visitation will be held on Wednesday 12/2 at Sanders Funeral Home from 5:30-7 pm. A small service will take place at Sanders Funeral Home on Thursday 12/3 at 2:00 pm. It will be webcast via www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service will also take place in a few months at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial gift to the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society
, or First United Methodist Church of Lubbock.