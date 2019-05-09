|
|
Lubbock- Faith became sight for Nancy L. Bingham on Monday May 6, 2019 at the age of 78.
Nancy was born on February 5, 1941 in Ballinger, TX. She was the fourth and youngest child born to Herman and Kay Maddoux.
She met her soulmate, Harley Bingham, in Big Lake in 1955, and they married on April 13, 1956. They were happily married for over 60 years. Together, they had two children, Michael and Brenda and moved to Lubbock in 1965. Nancy was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Nancy's true loves were 'my Harley' and her family. Some of her most cherished moments were weekend dinners and card games with family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harley. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rhonda Bingham; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Patrick Hicks; sister, Tylene Rutherford. She was a proud Granny and Nana to five grandchildren: Sean Bingham (wife Kristin), Cody Bingham (wife Cassandra), Eric Bingham, Joshua Hicks and Meagan Sims (husband Caleb) and four great grandchildren; Jack, Emmalyn, Logan and Luke.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019