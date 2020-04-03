|
|
Floydada- Nancy Bishop Lawson passed away during the evening on March 31, 2020 at the Bee Hive in Floydada, Texas. Nancy was born October 22, 1929 in the Cedar Hill Community in Floyd County, Texas to Thomas Sydney Brown and Dora Orman Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Winston Brown, and sisters Geraldine Calloway and Florine Teal, her daughter-in-law Le Ann Evans Bishop and stepdaughter Debbie Lawson Tinker. She was recently preceded in death by her youngest son, Gregory Brown Bishop. Nancy lost her husband, Howard Gene Bishop of forty five years March, 1993, and was fortunate to meet and marry Raymond (Gene) Lawson in July 2001, enjoying their marriage until his death in June 2017. Nancy is survived by one son, Mike Bishop and wife Rozanne Bishop and stepson Rex Lawson and wife Karen. She also left three grandchildren, Sydney Bishop, Warren Bishop, David Bishop, and great granddaughters. Caitlin Degollado, and Kylie Holmes and her great great grandson Ayden Degollado and many devoted nieces and other family members plus several very devoted friends. Nancy's life was filled with farming as well as serving the farming community while working and retiring from the ASCS office in Floydada. Family and her faith were the two most important factors to shape her life. She was a dedicated life long member of the First Baptist Church as well as starting each day in Bible study with her morning coffee. Nancy was a wonderful cook and made sure everyone at her table had lots to eat and enough dessert choices to satisfy each guest. During her life with Howard, she would fix meals to take to the fields during harvest and to feed the ranchers helping to work cattle. She was up at 5:30 on Sunday mornings to be sure and make it to church and have dinner ready for family and if needed for those working in the field. After falling Memorial weekend 2019, Nancy suffered additional falls, surgeries, and rehab stays. She struggled to regain her health fighting against many setbacks but through all the pain she never lost her sense of humor. The family is especially grateful for your prayers and the visits so many of you made over the last ten months. We would like to thank all the caregivers including Hospice for working to make her comfortable and the Bee Hive was the best place she could be. There will only be a graveside service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 for immediate family to avoid any friend or relative being exposed to the Coronavirus. Hopefully a memorial will be planned for a later date when this risk has passed. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to First Baptist Church of Floydada, Floydada Senior Citizens, the , or Reverend Franklin Graham's Samaritan Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020