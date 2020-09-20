Lubbock- Nancy Boudreau died on September 15, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. The family and friends of Nancy will gather at Resthaven to celebrate her life.Nancy was born July 2, 1934 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. She married Jerry Boudreau on August 29, 1953. For twenty years, Nancy supported Jerry's career in the United States Air Force. They were stationed in Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas, South Carolina, and France. Nancy was a home maker and worked at Reese Air Force Base BX for Max Factor for 2 years. She served as president of the NCO Wives Club in the 70's. Over the years, Nancy dedicated hundreds of hours volunteering at Covenant Lakeside. Her favorite past time was playing golf with friends and family at Reese Golf Course. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Shadow Hills in Lubbock, Texas.Survivors include children Lee Ann and Kalvin Kelley of Lubbock, Kathy and Glynn Bragg of Lubbock, Jerry Scott of Brownwood, Tom and Robin Boudreau of Lubbock, and Jennifer and Will Cope of Oklahoma. Grandchildren Jennifer Graves and Dusty Williams, Amanda Hoppe and Jerimy Mulder, Maggie and Logan McLean, Lisa Marie and Ryan Anderson, Wes and Niki Graves, Kris and Jessica Kelley, Johnny Bell and Katy McAlister, Taylor and Paxton DeLaGarza, and Kathryn Bragg. Great grand-children Jacob Graves, Mark McCollum, Nathan Furr, Evelyn McLean, Camie Veal, Londyn Anderson, Gracen Hoppe, Jackson and Fisher Graves, and Holland and Knox Kelley.Preceded in death by husband Jerry, infant daughter Dawn, mother, father, three sisters and one brother.PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home.Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home.Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.