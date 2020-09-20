1/1
Nancy Boudreau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Nancy Boudreau died on September 15, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. The family and friends of Nancy will gather at Resthaven to celebrate her life.

Nancy was born July 2, 1934 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. She married Jerry Boudreau on August 29, 1953. For twenty years, Nancy supported Jerry's career in the United States Air Force. They were stationed in Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas, South Carolina, and France. Nancy was a home maker and worked at Reese Air Force Base BX for Max Factor for 2 years. She served as president of the NCO Wives Club in the 70's. Over the years, Nancy dedicated hundreds of hours volunteering at Covenant Lakeside. Her favorite past time was playing golf with friends and family at Reese Golf Course. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Shadow Hills in Lubbock, Texas.

Survivors include children Lee Ann and Kalvin Kelley of Lubbock, Kathy and Glynn Bragg of Lubbock, Jerry Scott of Brownwood, Tom and Robin Boudreau of Lubbock, and Jennifer and Will Cope of Oklahoma. Grandchildren Jennifer Graves and Dusty Williams, Amanda Hoppe and Jerimy Mulder, Maggie and Logan McLean, Lisa Marie and Ryan Anderson, Wes and Niki Graves, Kris and Jessica Kelley, Johnny Bell and Katy McAlister, Taylor and Paxton DeLaGarza, and Kathryn Bragg. Great grand-children Jacob Graves, Mark McCollum, Nathan Furr, Evelyn McLean, Camie Veal, Londyn Anderson, Gracen Hoppe, Jackson and Fisher Graves, and Holland and Knox Kelley.

Preceded in death by husband Jerry, infant daughter Dawn, mother, father, three sisters and one brother.

PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved