Lubbock- Nancy Carol West, 81, of Lubbock passed away on September 2, 2019. After a private service, burial will be at sea by the United States Navy.
She was born on December 17, 1937 in Galion, OH to Robert and Caroline Bianchi. She married Carrell DeWayne West on September 1, 1973 at the Fort Myer Chapel, Arlington National Cemetery.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Robert Paul Bianchi.
Loved ones include son, Alan West and wife, Edie; son, Mark West and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Mike and wife Kelli, Miranda, Kyler and Karsen.
Memorials are suggested to the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019