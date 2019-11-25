|
Lubbock- Nancy Cobb died peacefully, at home Friday, November 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 10, 1933. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Wayne and her daughter, Mary Ann. She was everyone's Mom, everyone's Gran and everyone's best friend. She had a curious intellect, an infectious laugh and a keen sense of humor; to know her was to love her and she will be sorely missed. Those left to mourn her loss include daughters, Toni Brock and Angela Cobb, son in law, Brett Brock, grandchildren, Alex and Brandon Smith, Taylor Brock, Anna Brock and Austin Brock, and great - grandchildren, Remington Lynn Smith and Mackenzie Cait Smith. A celebration of life for Nancy will be held Monday, November 25, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 11:00AM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019