Nancy Joyce (DeRusha) Warren
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- Nancy Joyce Warren (DeRusha) of Lubbock passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born January 30, 1942 in Corsicana, Texas to Andrew Ed and Lillie Mae (Foster) DeRusha. She married Johnny Lynn Warren on July 12, 1959. She was a housewife and a member of Parkway Drive Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Johnny (Jennifer) Warren of Lubbock; daughter, Melinda (Michael) Lipham of Wyandotte, Oklahoma; brother, Bobby (Cathy) DeRusha of Uvalde, Texas; sister, Judy DeRusha of Medina, Texas; six grandchildren, Brent, Kevin, David and Blake Odell and Joshua and Shandi Warren and five great-grandchildren, Luke Dobbs, Jack and Nash Shannon, Eliyah and Nevaeha Odell.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Joan Clark.

Visitation will be held from 1-6PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services are scheduled for 10 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at 3PM at the Lockney Cemetery in Lockney, Texas.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
