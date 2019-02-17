Lubbock- Nancy Katherine Sikes passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 72 years at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, followed by a reception at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A tribute of Nancy Katherine Sikes's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



Nancy Katherine Sikes was born on April 23, 1946, to Chad and Norma Garrett Wiley in Lubbock, TX. Nancy attended schools in Lovington, NM and Midland, TX, graduating from Midland Lee in 1964. She attended Texas Tech where she met her future husband, Frank Sikes. They were married on December 27, 1965, in Lovington, New Mexico.



After they wed, she accompanied Frank, a Navy Officer, to all of his duty stations, including Newport, RI, San Francisco, CA, and Gaeta, Italy. She loved to travel and while living in Italy for two years she was able to visit many European countries. Upon the end of his military service, they settled in Houston, Albuquerque, and finally back in Lubbock.



Nancy's world focused on relationships - her relationship with Jesus, her family and friends, and anyone who she came in contact with. Nancy was active in leadership roles in her church, New Neighbors, and Community Bible Study. She had the gift of hospitality and a flair for decorating her home, making it a place where everyone who entered immediately felt comfortable and at home.



During the last two decades of her life, she was able to continue her travels with special friends, journeying across the United States and Canada, along with two ocean cruises. Nancy also attended high school class reunions in Midland, at the Governor's Mansion in Austin, at the White House, and at the Presidential Library in Dallas.



Nancy's (Mimi as she was affectionately called by her loved ones) passion was her family. As a homemaker, she dearly loved and was devoted to her husband, their children and spouses and especially her two granddaughters, along with children of many friends that she helped raise and nurture from their infancy through college years.



Survivors include her husband, Frank; children, Samantha Ritter, and husband, Dale; Brian Sikes and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Madison, and Bella Sikes; sister, Susie Allensworth, and many nephews and nieces. She will be missed by all who had the good fortune to meet her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Chad and Norma Wiley; and siblings, William, and Chad Wiley.



The family of Nancy Katherine Sikes would appreciate contributions to be given to Accolade Hospice in her memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019