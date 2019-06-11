Home

Nancy Lynn Spain


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Lynn Spain Obituary
Lubbock- Nancy Lynn Spain, of Lubbock, walked joyfully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born September 11, 1941, in San Angelo. Nancy is a Retired RN with Texas Tech Health Science Center. She is preceded in death by parents J.C. and Vada Wojtek, and sister June Higgins. She is survived by husband Robert Spain, sons Joel Hurt (Toni), Timothy Hurt (Michelle), grandson Tanner Hurt, sister Judy Burk (David), step-daughter Gina Oseguera (Bobby Pope), step-son Latham Dickens (Renae), and many step-grandchildren, family members and friends. Celebration of Life service pending.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
