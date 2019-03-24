|
|
Lubbock- Nancy Ruth Hunsucker Manny was born on December 26, 1938 to Cullen Root Hunsucker and Mattie Alice Hunsucker in Clarendon, TX. Nancy, her parents, older brother Julian Cullen (Corky) and older sister Mary Alice lived in Hedley, Texas. While in Hedley, TX, Nancy excelled on the girls basketball team.
Upon graduating from Hedley, Nancy attended Texas Tech University. While at Texas Tech, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Al Dooley Manny. Al and Nancy were married on August 22, 1958, and they remained married for 60 years. God blessed Nancy and Al with three wonderful children.
Nancy had many different jobs in her life. She learned how to sheetrock and wallpaper from her father. She did that to help Al finish his degree at Texas Tech. Other jobs included school traffic guard, working in retail at Latham's and the Tech Toggery, Lehman Dermotology, and having a daycare in her home. The roles Nancy cherished the most was that of wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to countless people. Nancy attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lubbock, TX
Nancy is preceded in death, by both of her parents and her sister Mary Alice.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Al; daughters Alice Schulz (Ron), Colleen Waller (Bill); son Cullen Manny; three grandchildren Geoffrey Waller, Kelsey Waller, and Jayda Manny; one great grandson Branton Waller; her brother Corky Hunsucker and his wife Barbara; three nephews and their families and two nieces and their families, as well as countless individuals and friends, who became "adopted" as part of the family.
Services for Nancy Manny will occur on Monday March 25th at Aldersgate Church at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Resthaven Funeral Home. Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, from 6-8 PM at Restshaven Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Living Abundantly Ministries, Aldersgate Church, , or an organization of your choosing that will bless someone's life.
Nancy Manny lived a life that left a legacy that her family will continue, please help us keep her legacy going.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019