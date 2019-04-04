|
Lubbock, Texas- Chapel Service for Nancy DeLeon, age 52, of Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for 1:00 , Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home in Muleshoe with Dale Bostic of Faith Tabernacle in Lubbock officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Terrace Memorial Cemetery in Farwell, Texas. Nancy died Monday, April 1, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born March 5, 1967 in Tulia, Texas to Miguel and Anastacia (Rivera) Sosa.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Chris Villegas and his wife, Heather of Sayer, Oklahoma and Christian Sosa of Lubbock, Texas; her three daughters, Claudia Montoya of Lubbock, Texas, Cynthia Gauna and her husband, Ramiro of Lubbock, Texas and Crystal Hammonds and her husband, Jeremiah of Lubbock, Texas; her mother, Anastacia Sosa of Farwell, Texas; her four brothers, Ramiro Sosa of Sequin, Texas, Tony Sosa of Plainview, Texas, Jr. Sosa of Farwell, Texas and Richard Sosa of Lubbock, Texas; and 11 grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019