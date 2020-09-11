Lampasas, TX- Nancy Sue Barrett, 81, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Cedar Hill Healthcare in Lampasas, TX. She was born on Feb. 10, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas to Bennett Lee and Margaret Oleta (Price) Altman.



Nancy grew up in Lubbock and graduated from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, TX in 1957. After high school Nancy attended business school in Lubbock for bookkeeping and completed her education in Columbus, Ohio to become a CPA.



She worked for Moritz, McClure and Palmer, a law firm in Columbus until moving to Surprise, AZ where she worked for GMAC in Phoenix until retiring. After retiring Nancy was a dog breeder and raised poodles for many years. She took sewing classes and began to design her own clothes, specializing in vests, under her own label. She later taught sewing.



Nancy married Ted Barrett in 1971 in Dallas, TX. They were happily married for 27 years. Nancy and Ted were members of DSCC, SCCA and co-founded INSCC in Columbus, OH. They competed in Auto Cross and Road Rallies and Nancy won many events, including the Governor's Cup in Auto Cross in Ohio. Nancy had many interests and hobbies. She loved animals and had a variety of pets. She and Ted loved music, reading, camping, hiking, and rock hunting. Together they built many additions to their home and property.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Barrett; her parents, Ben and Margaret Altman; and her granddaughter, Kristin Ramos.



Nancy is survived by her son - Scott Danger of Houston, TX; her daughters - Tammera Flewharty and Lesa Danger of Austin, TX and Toni Cunningham of Spicewood, TX ; her brothers - Billy Altman of Lubbock, TX and Johnny Altman of Corpus Christi, TX her sisters - Ann Randolph of Shallowater, TX and Wanda Cox of Dallas, TX ; her grandchildren Neal Ramos, Shana and Ashley Hallman, Brandon and Meghan Danger, Tim O'Reilly, Brynn Tally, Christian Christaldi, Carmen Jenkins, Kirsten and RJ Cunningham and 20 great grandchildren.



There will be a private service held for her children at the Presbyterian Church of Lake Travis in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be scheduled for a future date when it is safe for her family and friends to be together. The Celebration will be held in Shallowater, Texas.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the ASPCA or to the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, AZ.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cedar Hill Healthcare, Presbyterian Church of Lake Travis, and Sneed Funeral Home.



"Since the day I was born my Mother's hands were there, they were there to hold me close and comfort me, they were there to change my clothes and feed me. And as I grew, they were there to pick me up when I fell to clean my cuts and scrapes, they were there to cook and clean, always so busy taking care of me. Now that I am grown, I look at my Mother's hands and remember all that they have done for me and know how much love they had for me."



Thank you, Mom, for all that you did for us and most of all for the love you gave us. We love you so very much and will miss you always.



