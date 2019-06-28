Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church.
Interment
Following Services
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Lubbock- 85, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Naomi was born to Sam and Myrtle Wright on February 15, 1934. Naomi attended Lubbock ISD and graduated. Naomi is survived by her 13 children, Levon Maden, Joe C. Maden, Nathaniel Maden, Brenda Maden, Biff Wright, Ronnie Petties, Connie Petties, Melanie Maden, Gerry Maden, Shevonca Maden, Timothy Maden, Paige Maden, and Tressa Maden; 7 step children, Beverly Price, Brenda Price, Joyce Lockett, Verdell Price, Reba Price, Regina Price, and Tina Quigley; three sisters, Rue Jean Howard, Minnie Bell Travenia, and Carrie Russell; one brother, O. Wright; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 pm at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019
