Lubbock- Naomi (Norma) Mojica passed away on February 19th 2020 at the age of 73. Naomi is predeceased by her mother Juanita Salazar Zapata and father Ed Zapata and brothers Noe, Efrain and Jesse Zapata. Naomi is survived by her husband Jose R Mojica of 47 years her son Gabriel Alexander Mojica and daughter Gina Autry and grandson Bo Autry. Also included is her sister Loe Sosa. Naomi was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 18th 1947. Naomi enjoyed being a devoted military wife and loving mother along with gardening and composing her own poetry. Funeral services will be held at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel on February 24th 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 on February 23rd 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020