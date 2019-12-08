Home

Naomi Pierce Huddleston


1931 - 2019
Naomi Pierce Huddleston Obituary
Frisco- Naomi Pierce Huddleston of Frisco, TX passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on September 21, 1931 in Roaring Springs, TX to Carol and Lily Pierce. She was a 55 year resident of Lubbock. She is survived by her daughters Sherilyn Brawner Batson (Gary) of Broken Bow, OK and Patti Brawner Menefee (Mark) of Plano, TX and her 2 grandchildren Ryan Menefee of Austin, TX and Kelley Menefee of Fort Worth, TX.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
