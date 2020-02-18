|
|
Tahoka- Nathan Eugene Bruton, 91, of Tahoka, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1928 in Moffat, Texas to Wade and Mary Ethel (Wharton) Bruton. He attended school in Moffat before moving to Post and later to Tahoka in 1953. Eugene was a life-long farmer in this area.
Those left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Jeanne Garner and husband, Jerry of Perryton; three sons, Ronnie Bruton of New Home, Harlan Bruton of Poolville, Texas, and Kent Bruton and his wife Mitzi of New Home; two sisters, Beatrice Fails of Kilgore and Nora Thompson of Ingram, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Bruton, Kiley Bruton, Kara Dunkerson, Jaci Davis, Justin Garner, Natalie Wied, Audra Verett, Dalanie Temple, Monty Temple, and Shanda Bolton and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Sheree Temple, and his special friend, Diana Nettles.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 am at Combest Family Funeral Homes Memorial Chapel in Tahoka.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020